Niger Govt. recruits 31 Doctors, 250 Midwives, says commissioner

Niger State Government has recruited 250 midwives for its primary health care centres, says Dr Maikudi Muhammad, state health commissioner.

Muhammad, who disclosed this during at the 2021 budget defence before the House of Assembly, also disclosed that the state government had recruited 31 doctors.

According to him, remodeling of General Hospital, Kontagora, as well as 13 primary health care centres across the state were ongoing, in addition to a new centre being constructed at Lambata.

The commissioner said that the ministry also distributed commodities and basic equipment to 171 health facilities across the state.