Niger Govt recruits 1,133, promotes 6,835 workers in 5 years

Niger State Government has disclosed that it recruited a total of 1,133 into the state workforce in five years, even as 6,835 were promoted and 5258 retired voluntarily within the same period.

A statement issued by Chief Press Secretary (CPS) to the Governor, Mary Noel-Berje, said that the period under review covers 2016 till date, explaining that 374 workers were dismissed, while 380 compulsorily retired because they were found culpable of various fraudulent acts and gross misconducts including pension fraud, salaries inflation, employment racketeering and certificate as well as age forgery over the years.

She stated that the Civil Service Commission followed due diligence in the exercise of its statutory powers of appointing, promoting and discipline of erring workers.

The CPS also disclosed that the state is gearing up to resume the recruitment of workers earlier suspended during the COVID-19 lockdown period.

She assured that “The Governor Abubakar Sani Bello’s led administration is committed to ensuring a disciplined workforce that is well positioned for efficient and effective service delivery, and that is only possible if those found with fraudulent acts are taken out of the system”

