Niger govt receives Suleja Smart City feasibility progress report

Niger State Government has received a feasibility report from a South Korean Company, DOHWA Engineering on the development of Suleja Smart City.

The report was through a powerpoint at the council chamber of the Government Minna, the presence of the members of the state executive council under the leadership of Governor Abubakar Sani Bello.

Sun-Jun Kang, one of the engineers with DOHWA the on the progress they have so far on the feasibility study hoping that, when the study completed, the State Government actualize the plan.

his remarks, Governor Sani Bello appreciated the South Korean Government for accepting partner with the state and expressed optimism for more of such partnership.

The , according the governor, a dream not just for the state but for the country and assured that the , conceived about 10 years ago, become a reality.

Speaking journalists, Saidu Suleiman Takuma, Managing Director, Suleja Smart City Company, disclosed that the vision of the Governor have an all-encompassing city comprising of both residential, commercial as well as agro parks amongst others.

Takuma added that the DOHWA Engineering, through the Government of South Korea, where assigned to carry out the feasibility study and design of Suleja Smart City adding that it’s expected to be completed August this year.

He explained that the be private sector driven as the government intends to attract investors to the project.

