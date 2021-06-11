Niger Govt reaffirms commitment to ending banditry

June 11, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey News, Politics, Project, Security 0



Niger  Government has reiterated its to bringing banditry and other forms criminality to an end in the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), said when he received Victims Support Fund (VSF), an NGO, led by its Executive , Prof. Nana Tanko, in his office in Minna on Friday.

He said that the government was worried activities bandits, kidnappers and cattle rustlers, and as such,  it would leave no stone unturned in tackling the dastardly act in the state.

He expressed the government’s readiness to partner any non-governmental organisation toward fashioning strategies that would forestall any security in the state.

Matane said that seven local government areas in the state namely : Munya, Shiroro, Rafi, Mariga, Wushishi, Rijau and Mashegu were affected by banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling.

He commended VSF members for their tremendous support to  victims of insurgency, vulnerable persons and urged them to relent as the act would assist in dealing with insurgency in the country.

Earlier in her remarks, Prof. Tanko said that VSF responded to  urgent needs to promote community recovery and stability by facilitating restoration of livelihood.

She said that VSF, which is a knowledge-driven and programme-based organisation, had also built a partnership for  support and transformation of victims of terrorism and insurgency in Nigeria.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the VSF entourage : the -General, Niger State Emergency Management Agency, Alhaji Ibrahim Inga, and other directors of the agency. (NAN)

Tags: , , , , , , , , , ,