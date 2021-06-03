Niger govt pledges support for poultry farmers

The Niger Government says it support the state branch of the Poultry of Nigeria (PAN) with access to loans and to ensure of the agribusiness.

Alhaji Ahmed Matane, Secretary to the State Government, said this when the ’s executive members visited him in Minna on Thursday.

“The state government is to guarantee the state branch of PAN access to loans and toward sustaining your businesses,” he said.

Matane assured the poultry farmers that the state government would also provide other intervention facilities with policies and programmes.

Earlier, Dr Usman Mohammed, the State Chairman, PAN, said that the main challenge of the poultry farmers was non-access to loans and .

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are about 500 registered poultry farmers in the state. (NAN)

