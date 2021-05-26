The Niger government has promised to encourage the development of fabrication industries that would depend on local content to industrialise the state.

Dr Mustapha Jibril, Commissioner for Investment, Commerce and Industry made this known while inaugurating a private firm, Qed Fabricating Company in Minna on Wednesday.

Jibril said that the measure would create jobs, boost economic activities and increase the presence of industries as local machines and spare parts would be available.

“For too long, African countries particularly Nigeria has depended on foreign technology.

“Often times, this technology has failed us either for reasons of non availability of spare parts to maintain broken down machines, or of the machines themselves becoming obsolete or not suitable for our weather conditions or of exorbitant high cost thereby increasing capital flight and raising of production.

“Therefore, we will encourage the development of fabricating companies that will produce local machines and spare parts to fast track industrialisation,” he said.

The commissioner, represented by Alhaji Baba Wachiko, Permanent Secretary in the ministry decried a situation where manufacturing companies in the country depended on foreign technology to function.

Jibril said that it was time for Nigeria to learn from China which, through doggedness and sincere commitment industrialised its country.

He however, said that the state government recognised the vital roles played by the Small and Medium Enterprises in the sustainable economic development of a nation.

“We are therefore, focusing on the sub-sector to address youth unemployment, crime, and insecurity and to also boost the Internally Generated Revenue of government,” he said.

Earlier, Mr Ikuenisafun Jerry, Managing Director, Qed Fabricating Company said that that the company fabricated industrial components, machinery, agro-allied and vehicle spare parts.(NAN)

