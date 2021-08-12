Niger Govt. partners with NGO to promote nutrition among women, children

Niger state government says it is partnering with Plan International, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO} to give nutritional support to women and children in the state.

Mr Robert Komakech, Plan International Nigeria Interim Country Director, said this at a workshop on “Accelerating Nutrition Results in Nigeria (ANRiN) project’’ in Minna on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Plan International is a development and humanitarian organisation that advances children’s rights as well as equality for girls.

Komakech explained that the key areas of the organisation’s work includes; nutritional support for mothers and young children to reduce maternal and child mortality among vulnerable women and girls.

“This is well encompassed within the objective of the ANRiN project which is the provision of a community based basic package of nutrition services to women and under five children in 12 local government areas of Niger state.

“Our key thing is to provide education information for better nutrition for mothers and promote girls rights,” he said.

He disclosed that the organisation’s current strategy targets to have 100 million girls learn, lead, decide and thrive, with Plan International contributing N10 million.

Komakech lauded the political will demonstrated by the state Commissioner for Health and the state Primary Health Care Agency to ensure the project benefits the people and expressed commitment to delivering the project in the state.

Also, Mr Shehu Etsugaie, the Project Coordinator of ANRiN in Niger, said the workshop was to kick-start ANRiN project activities and enable stakeholders rob minds and strategies on how to have effective management of nutrition in the 12 local governments.

He listed the local government areas to include; Paiko, Rafi, Shiroro, Munya, Wushishi, Mariga, Mashegu, Kontagora, Rijau, Borgu, Agwara and Magama, adding that they would work hard to achieve results and reach target.

Etsugaie noted that the effort was to ensure that both women and children were nutritionally secured as well as fight malnutrition in the state.

In his remarks, Dr Muhammad Makusidi, the state Commissioner for Health, disclosed that the state government had released N250 million as part payment for the startup of the five years intervention project in the state.

He advised the organisation to carry everybody along, especially the local communities for sustainability of the project. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...