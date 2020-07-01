Niger Govt partners Family Home Funds on houses

Share the news















To meet up with housing deficit amongst its citizens, Niger State Government has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Family Home Funds (FHF) Limited to provide 1200 units of houses worth N1.8b.



Governor Abubakar Sani Bello presided over the signing of the MoU between the State Government and the company at the Government House, Minna.



Governor Sani Bello assured that the State Government in its desire to provide decent, affordable and quality houses to the people will be fully committed to supporting the project.

The Governor drew the attention of the company and the State Housing Corporation towards ensuring that the standard of the housing units are not compromised and profits should not be placed over quality.

The Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer (MD/CEO), Family Home Funds, Mr. Femi Adewole said their sole responsibility is to provide the funds for the housing and monitor the execution of the project to ensure the terms of the MoU are strictly adhered to.

Mr. Adewole said the 1200 houses that will gulp N1.8b will create 6000 jobs amongst the populace through indirect linkages, adding that the housing company is to regain its funds within seven to eight years.

He added that they are working in nine States and building14, 000 homes in those states assuring that they will work assiduously to ensure funds are made available for the project.

The General Manager, Niger State Housing Corporation, Ahmed Abdullahi disclosed that the Housing Estate is located along Abuja-Kaduna Express Road in Tafa local government.

The General Manager said the project which is 300 units of two (2) bedroom flats and 100 units of three (3) bedroom flats will kick start in the next three weeks, adding that 70 percent of the beneficiaries will be civil servants and 30 percent will be the general public.

Commissioner for Lands and Housing Muktar Nasale and the General Manager Housing Corporation signed on behalf of the State Government while Mr Femi Adewole signed for the company.

Related