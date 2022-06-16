Niger Govt, NHRC partnering to end elder abuse – Commissioner

The Niger State Government is to collaborate with the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) to end elder abuse in the state.

Hajiya Kaltumi Rufai, Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development made this known in Minna, while inaugurating a stakeholders’ elder care capacity building on ending abuse and gender-based violence against caregiving of women and children in Nigeria.The programme was organised in commemoration of the World Elder Abuse Awareness Day.“

The Niger state government is working with the NHRC on domesticating law on ending elderly abuse and gender based violence against women and children in Nigeria.“Already we have a department which deals with the elderly and other people in need,” she said.Rufai said that the state has a Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs to cater for the elderly and other vulnerable people.”The Federal and State Governments are focusing on better care and life for the elderly.”Oct. 2, every year is set aside to celebrate the elderly in Niger State,” the commissioner said.Earlier, Malam Nuhu Mohammed, the NHRC state Coordinator said that the meeting was organised to ensure that the people embrace modern care for the elderly.“

The Director-General NHRC has appointed facilitators in the 36 states to ensure the establishment of National Senior Citizens Centre (NSCC), established at the national level by the Act of 2017 to cater for the elderly,” he said.The centre, he said, will serve as a club to the senior citizens to share ideas on how to help themselves, adding that before you are classified as a senior citizen you must have attained 60 years and above.Similarly, Malam Hassan Lemu, the Executive Director, Elder Care Support Initiative a Non Governmental Organisation (NGO) said that the body would train volunteers across the state on care giving for the elderly and people with special needs.Hajiya Amina Gimba, a resource person said that all caregivers must be compassionate persons to enable them discharge their duties effectively.Also, Alhaji Alhassan Wasagi, 80, a participant and retired civil servant said that privileged healthy and wealthy persons in the society must support the less-privileged as part of care giving to encourage the elderly. (NAN)

