Niger govt moves to check out-of-school children

The Niger state government says it has constituted committee to resuscitate Almajiri education to check out-of-school children issue in the state.

By Rita Iliya

The Chairman of the committee, Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, announced this when members of the committee visited the Estu Nupe and Chairman, Niger State Traditional Council Rulers, Alhaji Abubakar Yahaya in Bida.

He said that the committee was set up by the governor as part of efforts to tackle issues of Almajiri and out-of-school children as it was done by previous administrations.

“The Almajir system is seeking of islamic knowledge that has unfortunately become a problem over the years due to neglect and proper care for the children.

“It is regrettable the number of children that roam the streets rather than seeking knowledge.

“In its true sense it poses social serious insecurity in our country if no concrete action is taken this point in time,” he said.

Gwada expressed worries and concerns of the state government that these children could easily be lured and recruited by hoodlums and bandits to join their folds.

He also and solicited the traditional leaders’ advice to tackle the issue.

Also, Alhaji Muhammed Dattijo Usman, Secretary of the Committee, said that the committee was constituted to resuscitate Almajir phenomenon in the state.

He said that the committee also met with the Ulama — educated class of religious scholar — in the area who are domiciled in the grassroots to help in carrying the message so that Almajiri issue would be addressed at once to benefit the society.

Responding, Abubakar commended the governor for setting up the committee and congratulated its members, saying the enormous task ahead of them required commitment and dedication.

He said that children were entitled to seek Islamic knowledge anywhere, but the practice should be controlled because most of them could spend quarter of their time begging rather than seeking knowledge.

He said that similar measures were taken by previous administrations to bring out-of-school children to schools, but eventually failed due to lack of proper mechanism and funding.

Estu Nupe advised that government initiatives meant to address issues of Almajiri should be implemented directly under the office of the governor for close monitoring and supervision.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that other members of the committee are Alhaji Muhammed Dattijo Usman, Secretary of the committee, Dr Hadiza Mohammed, Ndagi Wali, Alhaji Adamu Salihu and Prof. Yahaya Kuta.

Others are Alh. Liman Ibrahim, former Controller-General of Federal Fire Service, Muhammed Tafyan, Mrs Amina Gu’ar, Muhammed Ibrahim, Umar Farooq, Hajiya Binta Mamman, Commissioner for Information and Abdullahi Ketso.(NAN)