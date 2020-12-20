Niger govt mourns the passing of former Head of Service — SSG

The Secretary to the Government of Niger State (SSG), Ahmed Matane, has expressed sadness over the death of Alhaji Mohammed Maude Lapai, Former Head of Service and District Head of Gabi, who died after a brief illness.

In a condolence message in Minna, on Saturday, Matane described the deceased ” as a complete gentleman and dedicated man”, who would be remembered for the great values of hard work, honesty and selflessness he demonstrated while alive.

According to him, the deceased had a rich public service career, as he attained the pinnacle of the civil service in the state, and while the government and people of the state shared the grief and pains of his passing, they were consoled by the fact that he lived a good life and contributed his best to the service of the state and humanity.

“On behalf of the government and people of Niger state, I want to express my sincere and heartfelt condolences to the Emir of Lapai, Engr. Umar Bago III, the family and staff of MBS Aminato Investment Limited and the entire people of Lapai emirate,” he said.

He prayed to Allah to forgive Maude’s shortcomings and make Al-jannah Firdausi his final resting place, as well as give his family and friends the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. (NAN)