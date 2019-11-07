Niger Govt. launches distribution of mosquito nets worth over N3bn

The Niger Ministry of Health in collaboration with the Federal Ministry of Health and

Society for Family Health (SFH) on Thursday launched the distribution of Long Lasting Insecticidal Nets (LLINs)

replacement campaign in the state.

The state’s Commissioner for Health, Dr Maku Sidi, said during the launch in Minna that 3.6 million nets worth over

N3 billion would be distributed between Nov. 8 and Nov. 15 to 7.2 million people across the 25 local government areas of the state.

He added that malaria is a leading cause of mortality in mothers and children in many parts of the state, especially in rural areas.

Meanwhile, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, disclosed that the indices for malaria cases dropped from 42 per cent in

2010 to 27 per cent as recorded in 2015 malaria indicator survey.

Represented by Dr Sani Gwarzo, Director in Federal Ministry of Health (FMoH), Ehanire explained that the Federal Government adopted

the use of LLINs as one of the key strategies of an integrated package to prevent

malaria in the country.

He reiterated the ministry’s commitment to continue to collaborate with the state governments in its efforts to eliminate

malaria and provide quality healthcare to the people.

Dr Audu Mohammed, the National Coordinator, National Malaria Elimination Programme, FMoH, said that the LLIN was the most

effective tool for the prevention of malaria “as the nets were treated to kill mosquitos and other dangerous vectors for a long period.”

Mohammed, who was represented by Mr Philip Okefu-Okoko, Deputy Director, National Malaria Elimination Programme, explained

that the insecticide in the nets wear off after three years and the nets should be replaced.

He, however, urged persons with net cards to come out to collect the nets, in line with the procedure of the campaign and called on

the media to help disseminate information on proper handling of the nets.

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger said that government had put in place measures to secure and safeguard the wellbeing of pregnant women

and children in the state.

Bello, who was represented by his Deputy, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, gave assurance that government would continue to deliver on its campaign

promises of building health facilities and renovating existing ones for provision of quality healthcare. (NAN)