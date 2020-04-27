Niger govt extends partial lockdown by 2 weeks

By Tina George, Minna

The Niger government has extended partial lockdown for another two weeks in order to further contain the spread of the Coronavirus, COVID-19 disease.

Governor Abubakar Bello disclosed this disclosure to newsmen after a joint Executive Council and COVID-19 Taskforce meeting in Minna on Monday.

According to him, “people will now be allowed to move within their immediate environment with compliance with the physical distancing and wearing of the face mask.”

Bello said that there would be no vehicular movement during the lockdown, except those on essential services, adding that a window period such as April 28, May 1 and May 3 are given within the week for people to go out and purchase food stuff.

He warned against social gatherings and religious activities within the window period.

The governor said that all schools, offices and major markets remained closed, adding that only neighborhood markets would be allowed to operate under strict compliance of preventive measures.

He added that interstate travels remained banned as violators of the order would be quarantine for two weeks.

Bello directed the taskforce to ensure maximum enforcement of the order at both state and local government levels.

He said the taskforce should liaise with chairmen of each council to ensure compliance of the order at their respective council areas.

He disclosed that the second round of distribution of palliative across the 274 wards of the state would commence within the week.