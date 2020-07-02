Niger Govt exits tripartite agreement, eyes reopening schools

Share the news

















Niger State Government has officially and mutually exited the tripartite agreement on the Housing Estate in Madalla, Suleja Local Government Area.



The Commissioner for Lands and Housing, Barrister Muhktar Nasale announced this while briefing Journalists on the Council’s resolutions on some issues.



Barrister Nasale explained that the agreement was between the State Government, a private construction firm and the Federal Mortage Bank adding that the project has lasted more than 17 years without completion.

Barrister Nasale said that the three parties involved have agreed to wave the investment that have hitherto been committed in the project and that the State Government will engage a competent firm that would buy off the project with the view to completing it for the benefit of the citizens of the state.



Also at the briefing, the Commissioner for Education, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu disclosed that efforts are in top gear towards ensuring that the Ministry meets up with the Federal Government recommendations and the laid down protocols on COVID-19 for the reopening of schools, while meetings have been held with critical stakeholders at the instance of the Governor and the Ministry of Health being the major players.



She said meeting up with the Federal Government recommendations and the COVID-19 protocols are necessary so as not to endanger the lives of the pupils, students and their teachers.



The commissioner revealed that the sum of N86m was approved by Governor Abubakar Sani Bello for the repatriation of Almajirai to their state of origin in compliance with the agreement reached amongst the Northern Governors.

She further said, so far a total of 806 Almajirai were identified and quarantined out of which 557 have been successfully reunited with their families after undergoing all routine checks of COVID-19 and given the best humane treatment.

