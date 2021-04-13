Niger Government has announced the establishment of an Emergency Maternal and Child Health Intervention Centre (SEMCHIC) in the state.

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello disclosed this at the launch of the State Primary Health Care Development Agency (SPHCDA) office and

two health programmes in Minna on Tuesday.

He said that the office would provide management and staff of the agency with conducive environment for enormous task of planning, coordinating and executing Primary Health Care (PHC) services.

Sani-Bello added that the 274 focal PHCs have been accredited to implement the Basic Health Care Provision Fund for smooth running of services.

He said the roll-out of Community Health Influencers Promoters and Services (CHIPS) programme was critical milestone and veritable tool for reaching the underserved across the state.

He explained that the CHIPS programme was a community-based intervention designed to improve on the village health workers concept by harmonising existing community health workers under one roof.

He said that the programme would begin with nine local government areas, three from each zone, and urged the agency to expedite action in the remaining local government areas.

The governor described the launch of the PHC Gallery Initiative as an innovative and creative that would serve as a rich historical print and photographic reference of activities of the agency.

He said the state would continue to collaborate with development partners to attain Universal Health Coverage and called on council chairmen to support the policy of PHC Under One Roof.

Earlier, Dr Dangana Ibrahim, the Executive Director of SPHCDA, lauded the state government for the PHC Under One Roof with transfer of staff wages and emoluments from local government to SPHCDA.

He gave assurance that the agency would strive to be among topmost best in the country.

Also, Dr Faisal Shuaibu, the Executive Secretary of National Primary Health Care Development Agency, represented by Mr Utibe Abasi, said that the two programmes would make working environment attractive to improve service delivery. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp

