Niger Govt. distributes relief materials to flood victims

Niger state government on Sunday distributed relief materials worth millions of Naira to victims of flood in Ketso community of Mokwa Local Government Area of the state.

Alhaji Ahmed Inga, Director General of the State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), during the distribution, said that the resettlement project of Ketso people had reached advance stage as site and services were being put in place.

He noted that the people whose occupation was mainly farming lost their farmlands and products during the floods, adding that they would soon be resettled at an upland in Changama village.

According to him, Ketso community was the home town of the state Deputy Governor, Alhaji Ahmed Ketso, whose people had continued to witness flooding annually.

“The people no longer have habitable shelters in the community, their houses and farmlands have either been washed away or badly damaged by flood, they can no longer bear the hardships caused by the heavy flood, “he said.

The director general noted that basic social amenities such as boreholes, schools, hospital and security post had been put in place at the resettlement site.

He said the relief items distributed to victims were 100 bags of rice, 50 bags of Gari, 30 bags of Guinea Corn, 20 jerrycan of 25 Litres of palm oil and 20 jerrycan of 25 litres of vegetable oil.

Others items were 15 cartons of Maggie cubes, 10 bags of sugar, 30 cartons of Spaghetti, 40 pieces of mattress, 200 pieces of plastic buckets and 250 pieces of plastic plates.

Also 150 pieces of plastic cups, 50 pieces of blankets, 300 pieces of plastic spoons, 50 pieces of mosquito nets, 30 cartons of bathing soaps, 20 cartons of detergents and 20 bags of salt were distributed.

Inga, however, advised the people to make judicious use of all the food items and other relief materials as they were meant to cushion the effects of the flood. (NAN)