Niger Govt dissolves state electoral commission

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has dissolved the State Independent Electoral Commission (NSIEC).

This is contained in a statement issued by Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Alhaji Abubakar Usman in Minna on Sunday.

The dissolution, he said, with effect from May 29.

“Members of the commission are directed to hand over all property of the state government in their possession to the most senior Director with immediate effect,” it stated.

The News Agency of the Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Niger state House of Assembly had on Sept. 27, 2022 sacked the Chairman of NSIEC, Alhaji Baba Aminu over alleged misconduct.(NAN)

