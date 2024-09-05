Niger govt. disburses N50m to victims of mining pit collapse

The Niger Government has disbursed N50 million as support to victims of the June mining pit collapse in Shiroro Local Government Area

By Rita Iliya

Alhaji Abubakar Usman, Secretary to the Niger Government, said in Minna on Thursday that the fund was a relief support and not a compensation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the state government on Aug. 6, inaugurated a committee to identify victims of the mine pit collapse; the dead victims and their next of kin as well as the wounded for support.

Usman, represented by Garba Auna, Commissioner, Niger Ministry for Mineral Resources, sympathised with families of the victims of the sad event that left many traumatised.

“It is meant to support families that lost their bread winners and those that sustained injuries to continue with life,” he said.

He commended the committee for working tirelessly in the course of the task and advised the families to make judicious use of the support to improve their living standards.

Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq, Chairman of the committee, appreciated the kind gesture of Gov. Umaru Bago for seeing the need to support families of the victims.

He disclosed that 21 people were affected, out of which 14 persons lost their lives.

He disclosed that one of the injured persons died on Wednesday while receiving treatment.

In his remarks, Mr Richard Lagado, Vice Chairman of Shiroro, appreciated the governor for the kind gesture.

Safiya Ibrahim, who lost her husband in the incident, thanked the state government for the support and promised to make judicious use of it. (NAN)