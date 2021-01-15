Niger Govt. directs schools to resume on Jan. 24 — Commissioner

Niger Government has directed basic and secondary schools to resume classes on Jan. 24, for the first term of 2020/2021 academic session. Hajiya Hannatu Saliu, Commissioner for Education, who made the disclosure in a statement on Friday in Minna, said the government was being cautious, hence, the need for an additional one week to the earlier resumption date. According to her, boarding schools students would resume on Jan. 24, while day schools are to resume on Jan. 25 for first term 2020/2021 academic session.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Federal Government had slated Jan. 18 for schools resumption. She said that the decision was taken after consultation with different stakeholders. Salihu said the additional one week was to enable all schools to put the necessary protective measures in place, while parents, students and pupils make provisions to comply with COVID 19 protocols in full.

According to her, on resumption, principals, teachers and students must ensure full compliance with the following standard of COVID 19 protocols. She mentioned such protocols to include: maintaining physical distancing by avoiding oversized classes and overcrowded areas, no assemblies, visiting days or large gathering of any kind. Salihu said that there would be proper wearing of face mask at all times within and outside the school by all principals, teachers, parents, students, pupils and others.

She said schools would adhere to sanitation, constant washing and/or sanitising of hands. The commissioner noted that schools would be carrying out temperature checks for all those entering their premises and periodically within the school. She said activating and deploying in full all COVID 19 protocols put in place during the first wave of the pandemic such as drop and pick-up points and provision of holding rooms on resumption.

Salihu said that the ministry had instituted the mechanism for strict and continuous monitoring of compliance with COVID-19 protocols and advised stakeholders, principals, head teachers, teachers and workers to ensure full compliance. She said the ministry would continue to ensure the safety of students and all working in the schools. (NAN)