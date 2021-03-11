Niger State Government has announced the closure of all secondary schools in the state for two weeks, from March 12 to March 26.

A statement from the Ministry of Education signed by the Information Officer, Mr Jibrin Kodo, in Minna on Thursday, said the Commissioner, Hajiya Hannatu Salihu, announced this during an emergency consultative meeting.

The meeting was held with the leadership of Association of Proprietors of Private Schools and Association of Model Islamic Schools.

Also at the meeting were the Executive Chairman, Universal Basic Education Board, Heads of Education Agencies, Directors of the Ministry and other stakeholders.

According to her, the directive was based on the decision earlier taken during an interface the ministry had with

officials from various security agencies in the state.

The commissioner said 22 secondary schools, consisting of 11 day and 11 boarding schools had earlier been closed.

Salihu explained that the two weeks closure was to enable security agencies conduct a comprehensive risk assessment of the schools.

She noted that the exercise would provide an all inclusive mechanism and strategies that would restore and guarantee sustainable security and safety of students, school infrastructure, education managers and teachers.

Salihu commended the education actors, parents and communities for their patience, understanding and support in this trying times.

She reiterated the government’s commitment of ensuring that all schools are safe for effective teaching and learning.

The commissioner urged people of the state not to relent in their show of solidarity, cooperation and collaboration with the government in surmounting the security challenges in the school system. ( NAN)

