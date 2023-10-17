Niger govt. defrays N205m owed WAEC

By Rita Iliya

Niger Government said it had defrayed the N205million backlog owed the West Africa Examination Council (WAEC) for Senior School Certificate Examination (SSCE).

Ms Aisha Wakaso, Special Adviser to Gov. Umaru Bago on Print Media, disclosed this at a press briefing in Minna on Tuesday.

She said that the payment was to enable WAEC to release the results of students withheld, which had now been released.

Wakaso also said that the state government had received samples of Compressed Natural Gas (CGN) buses to be purchased by the state goverenment to ease the transportation difficulties of the residents.

She added that 200 of such buses ordered by the state government were still being awaited. (NAN)

