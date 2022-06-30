Niger govt. confirms bandit attack on mining site

The Niger Government has confirmed an attack by bandits on a mining site at Ajata Aboki village, Shiroro Local Government Area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Internal Security, Mr Emmanuel Umaru confirmed the incident in a statement in Minna on Thursday.Umaru said the bandits attacked the site at about 6.00 p.m on Wednesday.He said that a joint security team was quickly mobilised to the scene in response to a distress call received by the government.“

Consequently, the joint security team engaged the terrorists and they were yet to determine the number of casualties from both sides.“However, a yet to be ascertained number of workers in the mining site including four Chinese nationals were reported to have been abducted.“Security forces were reinforced for the manhunt of the remaining terrorists as some of them were neutralised and rescue of the injured victims including security personnel,” Umaru added.The commissioner said that those injured had been evacuated to government hospitals for treatment.“

While the Niger government commiserates with heads of security agencies in the state and families of the slain personnel, the state government assures that their sacrifices will not go in vain.“The state government acknowledge all the efforts of the joint security operatives and that of the communities toward taming the spate of insecurity in some parts of the state,” he added.

Umar enjoined the security personnel not to be discouraged in discharging their constitutional duties against all forms of threats.He assured that the state government would continue to provide them with the needed support to enable them eradicate banditry in the state.The commissioner added that Gov. Abubakar Bello had directed security agencies to ensure the safe return of the kidnapped victims. (NAN

