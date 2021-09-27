Niger Govt. condemns blocking of Lambata-Izom road by truck drivers,urges immediate opening of road

The Niger State Government has condemned the blocking of Bida-Lambata and Lambata-Izom expressways drivers of heavy duty trucks and tankers.The government, in a statement, said the blockade was heavy gridlock and risks to innocent commuters and the people of the surrounding communities.The statement was issued the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Ahmed Matane, and made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna.Matane urged the drivers of the articulated vehicles to urgently open the roads as the blockade would not compel the state government to allow them to use the Minna-Bida road owned the state and under reconstruction.

He also appealed to owners of the vehicles to talk to their drivers to remove their trucks and tankers from the roads as the state government could longer guarantee their safety.He explained that communities affected the blockade were overstretched and agitated.The SSG warned that the  state government would not take liability for damaged  vehicles or goods as a result of any incident that might arise.“

In the of any tanker carrying Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) exploding and spilling the products within the communities, the tanker owners would be held responsible and the affected communities will damages,” he said.

NAN reports that the state government had earlier engaged the drivers and leadership of their unions in a dialogue urging them to withdraw from the roads to allow unhindered passage motorists but the meeting yielded positive results.The government said it regretted any inconveniences and untold hardships the blockade of the roads might have caused innocent citizens and called for understanding and support of the general public “in these trying moments”.(NAN)

