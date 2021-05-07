The Niger Government has banned the traditional horse riding during festivals and ceremonies across all the eight emirates in the state.

This was contained in a statement issued by Albaji Ahmed Matane, the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), in Minna on Friday.

Matane said the ban followed several complaints received by government from the people of the state.

He said the people complained that some unscrupulous elements hid under the celebrations to engage in nefarious activities and wreak havoc on the law-abiding citizens.

He called on the general public to comply fully with the directive as government would not tolerate any form of horse riding during festivals and ceremonies.

The SSG enjoined horse owners and parents to caution their children/wards against disobeying the order, adding that anyone found involved in the act would be arrested and the horse confiscated.

He warned that government would not hesitate to take prompt legal action against anyone who flouted the directive.

“The present administration cannot fold its arms and watch some irresponsible elements perpetrate their nefarious activities,” he said.

According to the SSG, government will not succumb to any security threat in whatever form and will decisively response to such threats.

Matane assured the people that all forms of criminality would soon be nipped in the bud, and called on them to pray fervently so that the state could overcome its present security challenges. (NAN)

