Niger Govt. approves N843m for reconstruction of Tungan Majiya General Hospital

The Niger Government has approved N834 million for the reconstruction of Tungan Majiya General Hospital in Rijau Local Government Area of the state.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Health, Dr Mohammed Gana, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the state’s weekly Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Minna.



Gana said that the 150-bed capacity hospital contract was expected to be completed in nine months.

He explained that the state government had embarked on the projects because of its significance in improving healthcare delivery in the state.



The permanent secretary further said that the project would see to the reconstruction of entire structures at the hospital and provide state of the arts equipment’s towards providing effective health care delivery in the rural areas.

Gana said that the state government would continue to provide basic health care facilities in its general hospitals across the state to meet the heath care needs of the people.



Als, Dr Jibril Mohammed, the Commissioner for Investment, said that the council approved the sale of three hundred hectares of land at city centre to Jaiz bank Plc at the cost of N400 million.

He explained that the bank would construct a modern shopping mall with parking facilities to enhance business activities in the state.



Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that government had taking measures to tackle insecurity challenges facing the state.

He said that the state government and heads of security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive operational order for security personnel deployed across the state in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping .



Idris, solicited the support of residents to volunteer reliable information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state to ensure the arrest of miscreants in the state. (NAN)

