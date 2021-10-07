Niger Govt. approves N843m for reconstruction of Tungan Majiya General Hospital

 The Niger Government has approved N834 million for the reconstruction of Tungan Majiya General in Rijau Local Government Area of the state.
The Permanent Secretary, Ministry for Health, Dr Mohammed Gana, disclosed this while addressing newsmen shortly after the state’s weekly Executive Council meeting on Thursday in Minna.


Gana said 150-bed capacity contract was expected be completed in nine months.
He explained state government had embarked on the projects because of its significance in improving healthcare delivery in the state.


The permanent secretary further said project would see the reconstruction of entire structures at the and provide state of the arts equipment’s towards providing effective health care delivery in the rural areas.
Gana said state government would continue provide basic health care facilities in its general hospitals across the state meet the heath care needs of the people.


Als, Dr Jibril Mohammed, the Commissioner for Investment, said council approved the sale of three hundred hectares of land at city centre Jaiz bank Plc at the cost of N400 million.
He explained bank would construct a modern shopping with parking facilities enhance business activities in the state.


Alhaji Mohammed Idris, the Commissioner for Information and Strategy, said that government had taking measures tackle insecurity challenges facing the state.
He said state government and heads of security agencies had mapped out a comprehensive operational order for security personnel deployed across the state in the ongoing fight against banditry and kidnapping .


Idris, solicited the support of residents volunteer reliable information that could aid the security personnel deployed across the state ensure the arrest of miscreants in the state. (NAN)

