Niger Govt. approves N100m for Minna abottoir reconstruction

The Niger state government has approved N100 million for the reconstruction of an automated Minna abattoir.
Alhaji Haruna Dukku, the state Commissioner of Livestock and Fishery at the end of the state executive council meeting in Minna.
He disclosed that the approval was given by the state Gov. Abubakar Bello and the council approved the release of the N100 million out of the N512 million earmarked for the project.
The commissioner explained that the state government had in 2017 set up a committee to go round to see the condition of the various abattoirs in major cities and made recommendation.
“The report of the committee was that the Minna/Suleja abattoir were categorised as grade A while that of Kontagora, Bida, New Bussa were grade B while others were grade C.
“Based on the recommendation of the committee, the ministry approached the council for their reconstruction pending when funds are available for others,” he said.
Dukku said that the reconstruction would be done in phases, adding that funds for the remaining projects would feature in the 2021 budget. (NAN)
