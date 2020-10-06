Niger Govt. approves N100m for Minna abottoir reconstruction

The Niger state government has approved N100 million for the reconstruction of an automated Minna abattoir.

Alhaji Haruna Dukku, the state Commissioner of Livestock and Fishery at the end of the state executive council meeting in Minna.

He disclosed that the approval was given by the state Gov. Abubakar Bello and the council approved the release of the N100 million out of the N512 million earmarked for the project.