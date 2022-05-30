Niger governorship APC candidate partners NUJ, donates 2 buses

By Rita Iliya

A member representing Chanchaga Federal Constituency and governorship candidate for All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Mr Umar Bago, says he will collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) to develop the state, if elected the governor of the state in 2023 general elections.

He said this during an interactive session with members of the NUJ in Minna on Monday where he donated two buses to the council.

Bago said that the purpose of the visit was to appreciate members of the council for participating actively to ensure free and fair election during the APC governorship primaries.

“I came to appreciate you as journalists who participated actively to ensure that the mandate of the people was not stolen.

“It is the responsibility of the media to sharpen the society, we need the input of the media to shape government policies and give it direction.

“I want to seek your collaboration as journalists for us to put hands on deck to establish protocol that would take the state to greater heights,” he said.

Bago said that if he eventually emerged as the governor of the state, he would give women equal participation in government, describing women as critical in governance.

He explained that his first port of call if elected would be to address insecurity.

Bago also assured the public that he would revamp the economy of the state and address restiveness of the youths.

Responding, the chairman of the council, Mr Abu Ahmodu, pledged the council’s support toward realising Bago’s apsirations.(NAN)

