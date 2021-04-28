Wife of Niger Governor, Dr Amina Bello, has commiserated with the victims of armed bandit attacks on Shiroro, Munya and other communities in the state.

Bello, in a statement by her Press Secretary, Hajiya Rabi Bello, in Minna on Wednesday, said the activities of the bandits had thrown thousands of people into misery and sorrow.

She described the activities of the bandits, including Boko Haram insurgents, as “callous and inhuman.”

According to the governor’s wife, bandits now operate without the fear of Allah, even this period of Ramadan.

Bello prayed for the quick return of peace to the affected areas and appealed to security agencies to redouble their efforts in bringing an end to the criminality, which had led to loss of lives and property.

She called on various religious group to put the state and Nigeria in prayers for Allah’s intervention in the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The governor’s wife prayed for the peaceful repose of the soul of those who died during the attacks. (NAN)

