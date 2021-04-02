Christian faithful in Niger state have been urged to celebrate Easter, the resurrection of Jesus Christ, with caution as the COVID-19 pandemic has not been fully tackled across the globe.

This is contained in a statement on Friday in Minna signed by Alhaji Nma Kolo, Special Adviser Political and Strategy to the state governor, Alhaji Abubakar Bello, and made available to newsmen.

“I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month and also remember to rejoice with moderation and observe all the Covid-19 protocols including wearing of face masks, hand washing and sanitising as well as keeping social and physical distances because the pandemic has not been totally tamed,” he said.

Kolo said though the state government concerted efforts have been able to considerably contain the disease, the public should always remember that the disease has not been totally wiped out.

“While rejoicing with our Christian brothers and sisters for successfully completing this year’s 40 days Lenten season and the celebration of Easter, I charge you all to continue in the spirit of the Holy month by making more sacrifices for the growth and development of our dear state,” he said.

The Special Adviser enjoined the Christian faithful to always pray for peace and development of the state.

“Remember to always put our state in prayers for divine intervention in the series of challenges facing it especially insecurity coupled with banditry and kidnapping for God to touch the hearts of those behind these illegalities that has taken the lives of hundreds of our people.

“The security challenges has rendered many of our people homeless and jobless and also deprived a number of us freedom because they have continued to be in the captivity of these undesirable elements in the society.

“We should also not forget the down trodden ones among us by sharing part of our God given resources with them during this festive period and after,” he said.

He appreciated the leadership and members of political parties in the state for their roles in maintaining peace, law and order without which the state would not be enjoying the dividends of democracy being provided for the people. (NAN)

