Niger Governor signs revised 2021 budget into law

Governor Abubakar Sani Bello has assented into law the Niger State “Budget Revision law, 2021”.

The Governor signed the law at the Government House, Minna.

Speaking to newsmen, the Permanent Secretary, Niger State Planning Commission, Hajiya Ramatu Umar explained that the 2021 budget was reviewed downward following the significant reduction in the inflow of revenue to the state.

“Based on the revenue inflow to the state there was a short fall leading to the downward review of the expectation for the the year.

“We had to review downward in order to be on the safer side, to absorb the shock.

“We removed from the allocations that were not utilized to the needed projects and this was as a result of emerging issues that were not taken into cognizance in the budget during the preparation of the initial budget. so we have to review the budget in order to meet up our aspirations and developmental projects”, she said.

The Permanent Secretary disclosed that the revised budget allocated N72.5 billion for recurrent expenditure while the sum of 77.3 billion is for capital expenditure bringing the total of the revised 2021 budget to N149.9 billion.

In the revised budget, Economic Sector has the highest allocation with N54.7 billion, N14.8 billion is to Social Sector, N7.2 billion was allocated to Administrative Sector while Law and Justice got N580 Million.

