Niger governor reshuffles cabinet

Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of Niger has carried out a minor reshuffled of cabinet.

governor,   statement issued on Wednesday in by Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, directed Commissioner for Works , Alhaji Panti, to hand over to Commissioner for Planning,  Alhaji Mamman Musa, with immediate effect.

He also directed Commissioner of Finance, Alhaji Zakari Abubakar,  to oversee of Planning in addition to finance .

statement was silent on what becomes of Panti.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN, however, learnt that the former works commissioner has been dropped from the cabinet.  (NAN)

