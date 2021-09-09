Niger Governor confirms Emir of Kontagora’s death, mourns

The Niger State Governor Sani Bello has confirmed the death of Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska.

A statement by MaryNoel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to Governor Sani Bello on Thursday, said the Emir “died after a protracted illness.”

The Governor who expressed grief over the death of Namaska also ulogized the traditional ruler. Sani Bello described him as a man of peace who ensured peace and tranquility in his emirate throughout his reign.

Governor Sani Bello said the deceased Emir was so much an asset to the entire people of Kontagora emirate owing to his fatherly role to all.

He acknowledged that Sarkin Sudan served humanity with all sincerity, commitment and dedication pointing out that the Emir will be greatly missed for his wise counsel.

“The death of a loved one is painful more so, the death of a father figure no matter how old he must have lived.

“Sarkin Sudan was an asset to us in Kontagora Emirate, he served humanity with commitment and patriotism while he was alive. Losing him will really create a vacuum, but I am consoled by the fact that whatever Allah does is right.

“All we need to do now is to pray for Allah’s forgiveness on the soul of the late Emir, and grant him Aljahna Firdausi “, he said.

The governor equally prayed Allah to give the entire family members of the late Emir, Kontagora emirate, and all who are associated with the Emir the fortitude to bear the great loss.

