Niger governor condoles with Baru’s family, Bauchi govt

The governor of Niger state, Abubakar Sani-Bello has commiserated with the government of Bauchi State as well as the family of the late former Group Managing Director (GMD) of Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC), Dr. Maikanti Kachalla Baru.

This is contained in a statement by Mary Noel-Berje, Chief Press Secretary to the governor, who is also Chairman, North Central Governors.

According to the statement, the governor received with rude shock, the passing away of immediate Baru.

“The demise of late Baru was coming at a time where his expertise, experience and professionalism was still needed especially in the downstream sector of the country.

“The state will dearly miss his services especially the state-owned university, Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida University (IBBU), Lapai as he gave all the support through the institution in the ongoing exploration of the possible availability of hydrocarbon in the Bida Basin.

“The Governor commiserated with his family Government and people of Bauchi State, and all his close associate and friends,” the statement read.

He described the former NNPC GMD as gentle, pious and religious person who was transparent in his actions during his lifetime.

Late Dr. Baru, who died at the age of 60, was bestowed with a fellowship award of the IBB University Lapai in 2018 and served as NNPC GMD from 2016 to 2019.

The Governor prayed that the Almighty Allah forgives his shortcomings, grant him paradise and give his family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

