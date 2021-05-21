Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello has reemphasized his administration’s support towards strengthening the security architecture of the state.

Governor Sani Bello stated this when he paid condolence visit to the Emir of Kontagora, Alhaji Saidu Namaska (Mai Sudan of Kontagora) at his palace over the death of his son and two other people in the hands of bandits.

The Governor, who is deeply touched, expressed displeasure over the way banditry and kidnapping activities are going on in the state, noting that while efforts are ongoing in tackling their activities in Munyan and Shiroro Local Government Areas, they decided to move into the hinter land of zone C to perpetrate their evil acts.

He maintained that the rate at which banditry activity is thriving calls for every Nigerian to reflect, even as government continues to ensure that it supports the Vigilante not minding the state’s lean resources which is solely diverted to attend to security issues now.

“The situation on ground at the moment calls for every Nigerian to reflect, think and wake up to do the needful. We shouldn’t politicise matters, and particularly security matters.”

He said armed bandits do not differentiate or carry out their nefarious activities along party and ethno-religious divide, hence the need for collective efforts in the fight against banditry.

Governor Sani Bello employed every one to stand up to their responsibility in what ever capacity they are serving to bring the evil act of banditry to an end.

The late Sardauna Bashir along with two others met their untimely death in the hands of bandits at his fathers farm in Kontagora.

