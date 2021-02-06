Niger governor begins APC North Central membership revalidation, registration

Gov. Abubakar Bello of Niger and Chairman North Central Governors Forum, has began the All Progressives Congress (APC) Registration and Revalidation Exercise for the North Central Zone.

A statement by Bello’s Chief Press Secretary, Mrs Mary Noel-Berje, said the governor revalidated his membership at the Alkali Mustapha Unit, Central Ward Kontagora, Niger to signify the commencement of the exercise.

Bello is also the Chairman of the National Registration and Revalidation Committee (NRRC) of the Party.

He said the mandate he received from President Muhammadu Buhari was to ensure that the exercise is entrenched at the grassroots, hence all registration would be done at the unit level of the wards.

The governor stressed that there are teeming youths who had turned 18 years and are willing to join the party.

“The last time the exercise took place was in 2014 and since then we have a few people that left the party and we have so many more that have joined the party,” he stated.

Bello said that the exercise has the blessings of the National Caretaker Executive Committee of the Party, adding that it was being carried out under a democratic process and in accordance to the Party’s Constitution.

The Chairman NRRC said that the exercise would be monitored across the country to ensure it is carried out justly, devoid of favouritism to any individual or group of persons.

“In any case, registration is a continuous exercise. Normally registration should stop a month before the primaries. It should be open and no one should be left behind, everybody will be carried along,” he said.

Earlier, Sen. Osita Izunaso, North Central Coordinator of the exercise, who along with the state supervisory chairman, Sen. Domingo Obende officiated the process and confirmed the revalidation of the governor.

He promised that more materials would be provided for all intending members to get registered while old members will revalidate their membership.

The Coordinator disclosed that his team would go round the North Central States to ensure compliance with the laid down rules and regulations guiding the exercise. (NAN)