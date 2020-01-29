Niger governor assents to 2020 budget in Abuja

By Tina George, Minna

For the first time in the history of Niger state budget signage, governor Abubakar Sani-Bello, on Wednesday signed the 2020 Appropriation Bill of N155,459,814,700.12 into law, in Abuja.

Although no law specifies where budgets should not be signed, the normal practice has been to be assented to within the state.

While signing the budget, the Governor was flanked by the Speaker of the Niger state House of Assembly, the Chief of Staff, the Secretary to the Niger state government, some members of the House of Assembly and members of the state executive.

Our reporter gathered that the Governor traveled out of the state after a security meeting on Monday, led a delegation of Niger state eminent citizens to visit President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday and signed the budget on Wednesday.

He is yet to return to the state at the time of filing this report.

The Niger State House of Assembly had passed the budget on Tuesday, increasing it by N7,247,885,151.

Of the budget sum, N70,002,224,042.12 is earmarked for recurrent expenditure while N85,457,590,658.00 is for capital expenditure.