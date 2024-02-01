Niger Gov. commiserates with NAN, NUJ over death of journalist

Gov. Umaru Bago of Niger has commiserated with the management and staff of the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), over the demise of its senior correspondent, Ms Mercy Osajiugo in Minna.

Bago also sympathized with the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) and the Correspondents Chapel of the NUJ over the death of their member, late Osajiugo.

The governor in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Bologi Ibrahim, extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of the deceased, management and the entire NAN family, the state council of NUJ and the Correspondent Chapel.

He acknowledged the selfless service of the deceased and her role in upholding responsible journalism in the state.

According to him, It is indeed a sad moment to all members of the pen profession in Niger but I encourage you not to lose faith in God in your bereavement, as He gives and takes life when and how He wills.

“I deeply sympathize with you all, may God comfort you and also repose her soul.”

NAN reports that late Osajiugo died after a protracted illness at the Gwagwalada Specialist Hospital in the early hours of Thursday. (NAN)

By Obinna Unaeze

