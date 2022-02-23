Niger Gov bemoans fresh attack of Galadiman Kogo, surrounding communities

The Niger State Governor, Abubakar Sani Bello is saddened by the ugly news emanating from Galadima Kogo, barely three weeks after similar attacks, in which many lives and properties were lost as well as many residents displaced.

In a statement Governor Sani Bello said “as Government, we are determined not to hands up to these dare-devil terrorists. Niger State is actively supporting the federal government led efforts to overcome the menace of these heartless terrorists”.

“These people have come under several attacks for no any fault of theirs, their lifestyle have been forced to change. I feel and share in their pains. I will not rest until their lifestyle return to normal”, he assured.

While commiserating with the entire people of Shiroro local government area particularly the affected communities, the Governor re-iterated his commitment to take every necessary steps to assuage the sufferings of the affected people by providing humanitarian interventions.

Governor Sani Bello who also condoled with the security agencies for the loss of some of their personnel, sympathized with their family members, stressing that their sacrifices will not go in vain even as he pledged his unalloyed as well as continued support to them within the available resources so as to win the war against the terrorists.

Governor Sani Bello prayed God to grant quick recovery to those injured and repose of the souls of those killed.

It was reported that terrorists in their numbers, early hours of Monday, stormed Galadiman Kogo in Shiroro local government area killing people and setting buildings ablaze.

An operational van belonging to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps was said to have ran into an explosive device planted by the terrorists, leading to the death of some of it personnel while others were critically injured and are receiving treatment.

Meanwhile the Governor has directed all security agencies to mobilize their personnel and step up their activities to tame the nefarious activities of the terrorists.

