Niger gov aspirant donates 18-seater bus to NUJ

By Rita Iliya

A governorship aspirant on the platform of All Progressives Congress (APC) in Niger, Alhaji Mohammed Malagi, has donated an 18-seater bus to the state council of Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

Malagi, who is the Publisher of Blueprint Newspapers Ltd., announced the donation when he met members of the council to solicit for their support ahead of the APC primary election in Minna on Wednesday.

He explained that the bus would assist members of the council in the discharge of their duties effectively and efficiently.

He appealed to journalists to disregard fake news, saying that some people deliberately fabricated stories to cause unrest and crisis.

“As media practitioners, we must recognise that we need to live in peace; we need to respect truth and dignity of human being.

“We don’t have to promote fake news and we must not allow people spreading it to succeed. Fight fake news to bring about peace,” he said.

Malagi debunked stories going round on social media that he gave money to some people to buy the governorship ticket, saying that such stories were not true.

According to him, I have been consulting for the past 31 months and I have gone round the state consulting with people.

He, however, promised to explore the potential of the state, such as deposit of solid mineral and arable land for agriculture to create wealth in the state.

He gave an assurance to address insecurity bedeviling some parts of the state, saying that efforts must be redoubled in addressing insecurity.

Responding, the Chairman of the Council, Mr Abu Ahmodu, gave an assurance that the council would give the aspirant necessary support to achieve his aspiration in line with the ethics of the profession. (NAN)

