Niger gets new Commissioner of Police

Aminu Garko

Mr Ogundele Ayodeji, the new Commissioner of Police (CP) in Niger has assumed office.

A statement issued in Minna on Monday by Wasiu Abiodun, the spokesman of the Command, said Ayodeji replaced Monday Kurtas who retired after 32 years of service.

Ayodeji who hails from Oyo town in Oyo State, was CP Administration, DFA FHQ Abuja, before his posting to Niger as Commissioner of Police.

He joined the police as Cadet ASP in 1990 and served in various capacities, including O/C Anti-Robbery, Assistant Commissioner CID, and Commander, Nigerian Contingent on Peace Keeping Mission in Croatia from 1997 to 1998.

A recipient of many honours for bravery, hard work and selfless service, the new commissioner of police is expected to use his experience to address the protracted security challenges in the state.

The statement quoted Ayodeje as urging residents to always provide useful and timely information to the police toward checkmating crime in the state. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

