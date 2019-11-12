Niger gets $2.6m grant to integrate cities

By Tina George, Minna

In a bid to address the effects of development challenges of towns and cities, the South Korean government has advanced $2.6 million grant to Niger state for its State Urban Policy.

According to the Secretary to the state Government (SSG), Alhaji Ibrahim Ahmed Matane, the policy would go a long way in integrating the cities in the state and build a consensus on the present development plan and future sustainable development path for the state.

Briefing newsmen about the grant in Minna, Matane said that the policy will enable the state to build socially inclusive societies, rearranging the financing, management, and governance of the cities and towns to operate on self sustaining basis.

He added that the policy would further instill the willingness to pay equitable share of the cost of service provision, and develop in the people proprietary pride in the state.

The SSG disclosed that the policy would be funded through counterpart funding.

“The policy will be funded through counterpart fund and will be prepared through a bottom up and stakeholder driven process that will give the government and the people objective basis among other things to build consensus.”

Matane noted that the road to the commencement of the policy started in 2017 when the Governor of Niger state Abubakar Sani Bello attended the second international conference on National urban policy held in France at the invitation of the United Nation Human Setlement programme (UN~HABITAT).

The Cordinator of the Niger Urban Policy, Professor Mustapha Zubairu said that the policy would be sent to the state House of Assembly to become a law for sustainability.