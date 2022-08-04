Niger FRSC Command gets new public relations officer

By Rita Iliya

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Niger Command, has appointed Habibu Egigogo, as the new Public Relations Officer of the command.

The Sector Commander, Kumar Tsukwam, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Minna.

He said that Egigogo had earlier served in the same capacity in the command from 2017 to 2021 before he was redeployed to the National Headquarters in Abuja.

Tsukwam explained that his reposting to command is to ensure effective creation of awareness to road users in the state.(NAN)

