‎Niger Floods: FG initiates solution to Mokwa collapsed bridge

By Rita Iliya
The Federal Government says it has initiated an action to ensure the collapsed bridge at Mokwa in Niger was immediately rebuilt.
Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen while responding to questions in Minna on Saturday.
The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister led a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to Niger to commiserate with the state government and victims of the recent flood disaster.
Also in the delegation was the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Nentawe Yilwatda.
The Mokwa bridge collapsed on Wednesday after heavy downfall. The flood that ensued also claimed the lives of 151 people in Mokwa.
The bridge has left many motorists and other road users stranded as it’s the bridge that links the North and Southwest parts of the country.
The minister said the Federal Government had been briefed on the flood situation and the collapsed bridge.
“We have embarked on an assessment visit, and remedial action is already being activated and preparatory for a permanent solution.
“Remedial action is being taken to prevent a complete breakdown of movement of people and goods on the route,” he said.
He added that the Federal Government was working towards providing a permanent solution to the problem.
Dr Ibrahim Hussaini, Overseeing Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said new report confirmed 151 bodies had been recovered.
He said 11 people were injured, 3,018 individuals displaced while 503 households were affected in three communities within Mokwa Local Government.(NAN)