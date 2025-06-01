‎Niger Floods: FG initiates solution to Mokwa collapsed bridge

‎



‎The Federal Government says it has initiated an action to ensure the collapsed bridge at Mokwa in Niger was immediately rebuilt.



‎By Rita Iliya



‎Alhaji Mohammed Idris, Minister of Information and National Orientation, disclosed this in an interview with newsmen while responding to questions in Minna on Saturday.



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the minister led a Federal Government delegation on a condolence visit to Niger to commiserate with the state government and victims of the recent flood disaster.



‎Also in the delegation was the Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Nentawe Yilwatda.



‎The Mokwa bridge collapsed on Wednesday after heavy downfall. The flood that ensued also claimed the lives of 151 people in Mokwa.



‎The bridge has left many motorists and other road users stranded as it’s the bridge that links the North and Southwest parts of the country.



‎The minister said the Federal Government had been briefed on the flood situation and the collapsed bridge.



‎“We have embarked on an assessment visit, and remedial action is already being activated and preparatory for a permanent solution.



‎“Remedial action is being taken to prevent a complete breakdown of movement of people and goods on the route,” he said.



‎He added that the Federal Government was working towards providing a permanent solution to the problem.



‎Dr Ibrahim Hussaini, Overseeing Director General of Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), said new report confirmed 151 bodies had been recovered.



‎He said 11 people were injured, 3,018 individuals displaced while 503 households were affected in three communities within Mokwa Local Government.(NAN)



