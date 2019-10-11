Niger female students urged to break barriers

By Tina George, Minna

Female Students of the Government Science Secondary School, Tunga in Niger state have been urged to break barriers and all boundaries by acquiring skills that would enhance their capability and confidence.

The students were told that the barriers and boundaries will always be there but it is only their determination that can make them break the boundaries and boundaries which would make them become unstoppable.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Wife of the Niger state Governor, Aisha Wakaso made this charge in Minna, Niger state during a sensitization meeting organized by ONE Champion, Justina Asishana to celebrate the International Day of the Girl.

Speaking on the theme of the celebration, GirlForce: Unscripted and Unstoppable, she said that the odds will always be there against the girls adding that until they decide to move above every boundary and move above every stereotype.

“The girl child is a special species. They are the strongest set of people in the world. While there are odds against women, do not let anyone bring you down, do not let anyone make you feel less of the woman that you are.

“in every aspect of our lives as women, there are barriers and obstacles but do not let these problem stop you. There are a lot of women who have broken barriers and who have done beyond boundaries even in Niger state.”

Wakaso charged the female students to decide for themselves how they want their lives to be, improve on themselves and get mentors to enable them go far in life.

“Improve on yourself, empower yourselves, get mentors, learn new skills and be confident. If you can work on these steps, I tell you, you will become unstoppable.”

A Journalist and Girl-Child Activist, Prince Dan Atori who also spoke to the students in setting their priorities urged them to imbibe the attitude of planning, saving and budgeting as a means to invest.

“Saving out of that little money given to you for lunch will go a long way on a rainy day. Try to start saving, it is said that these days, students no longer save. What if your parents say they can no longer pay your fees, what will you so? If you plan and save, you will become unstoppable.”

The Convener and ONE Champion in Niger state, Justina Asishana said the team was in the school to motivate and inspire the girls to take charge of their future and achieve their full potential.

“We want you to be able to decide for yourselves what you want especially in the area of your education, career, and skills. “

She urged the students to always have a positive outlook in life stand up for what they believe in, “Nobody can stop you if you believe in yourself, your gifts and follow your dreams.”

The International Day of the Girl is marked on October 11th yearly. The day is celebrated to address issues affecting the girls and the challenges they face. The day is also aimed to promote girls’ empowerment and fulfillment of their human rights.