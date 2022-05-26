Niger face lifts assembly complex with N584m

The Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure Development in Niger, Alhaji Mamman Musa, says the state government has approved N584.9 million for the furnishing of the new extension of the state’s House of Assembly Complex, Minna.

He gave the figure while addressing newsmen on Thursday in Minna, explaining that the approval was given by Gov. Abubakar Sani-Bello of the state during the executive council meeting.

He noted that the government had expended more than N1.4 billion on the construction of the new extension of the assembly complex and that additional N584.9 million would be spent on furnishing the complex.

The commissioner stated that the council had also directed the ministry to replace the existing solar power in some selected roads within Minna to curb security.

Musa highlighted such areas as Yakubu Lami Government House Road through Ibrahim Jummai Dusten-Kura Gwari Junction, from Muazu Mohammed Way to Ahmadu Bahago Roundabout.

According to him, due to lack of power supply, the state government is poised to see that the streets of Minna are well-lit at night to encourage the movement of people.

“Lack of street lights has contributed to security challenges within Minna, the efforts is to see that all the street lights in Minna are replaced with solar and are working,” he said.

Also, the Commissioner for Environment and Forestry, Dr Daniel Galadima, said that the state government had directed the ministry to clear all dumpsites in the state with immediate effect.

Galadima noted that the state government had supported the ministry with resources and additional trucks for the evacuation of wastes in the state.

He said that the trucks were purchased through the state Environmental Protection Agency.

Similarly, the Commissioner for Water Resources, Alhaji Suleiman Yusuf, said that the council had approved of N100 million to support the supply of clean and potable water in the state.(NAN)

