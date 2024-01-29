Niger Dep. Gov. commiserates with Abdulsalami Abubakar over death of elder sister

Deputy Governor of Niger State, Mr Yakubu Garba, has condoled with a former Head of State, Retired Gen. Abdulsalami Abubakar, over death of his elder sister, Hajiya Asabe Abubakar.



Garba, in a statement issued by his Press Secretary, Hajiya Ummikhaltume Kuta, on Monday in Minna, said Abubakar died after during a brief illness in Abuja.

He described the death of Asabe Abubakar as a great loss, not only to the family but to the state at large.



Garba expressed the regret that the deceased died when her advice and contributions were needed most for the developmental strides of the Gov. Umaru Bago-led administration.

While urging the family to take the loss as an act of God, he prayed Allah to grant the deceased Aljannatul Firdaus and give the family the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss.

The deputy governor also expressed shock over the demise of a former President of Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in the state, Ibrahim Matane.



He said that the death of the former NULGE leader was a great loss to the labour family, the state and the country at large, considering the role he played during his reign to ensure the welfare of local government workers.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Matane died at IBBU Specialist Hospital, Minna, during a protracted illness. (NAN)

By Rita Iliya

