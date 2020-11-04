Niger denies report on 3 commissioners testing positive to COVID-19

The Secretary to the Niger State Government (SSG) and Chairman of the state Task Force on COVID-19, Ahmed Matane, has denied a report attributed to him that three commissioners have tested positive to Coronavirus.

In a statement issued by Tanko Lawal, the Information Officer in his office, on Wednesday in Minna said the report published by some National Dailies and circulating in the social media was concocted and did not emanate from him.

Matane urged the public to disregard the false report and discourage the circulation of any unverified information that could cause harm and unnecessary panic among the citizens.