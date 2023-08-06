Niger Delta Oil & Gas Professionals Excited Over Keyamo’s Ministerial Nomination 

A group of seasoned technocrats, Niger Delta Oil & Gas Professionals have expressed excitement over the Ministerial nomination of Festus Keyamo, SAN by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Leader of the group, Engr (Dr) Soki Etebu expressed this in a statement in Abuja, where he noted that President Tinubu has proven to be a man of honour.

He was particularly happy that Keyamo, who he says represents progressiveness and determination, will be part of an administration that is aiming to massively better the lots of Nigerians.

The experienced oil industry expert noted that with the likelihood of appointing Keyamo as the minister of petroleum, it will amount to putting the best person in the job.

According to him, the president had promised former Niger Delta agitators of appointing somebody from the region as the minister of petroleum resources.

Engr Etebo stressed that with Keyamo’s legal background, experience in oil and gas matters, in addition to his contributions to the Petroleum Industry Act, he was best suited to see the sector through a glorious era.

Said he: “Festus Keyamo is best suited for this job; he has solid background in law, he is from the Niger Delta, he has fought for the people of the region and has the the composure to bring about growth and progress in the sector.

“He is well informed and deepened enough to carry out reforms and unbundling of the sector, and see to the implementation of the Petroleum Industry Act, amongst others.”

The former instrumention engineer noted that with his knowledge of the industry and the desire of President Tinubu to bring prosperity to Nigeria, he was sure that the legal luminary will perform beyond expectations.

Etebu enjoined the National Assembly, particularly the Senate, to give all necessary cooperation to the President in screening Festus Keyamo.

*We have full confidence in Keyamo; he is industrious, determined, knowledgeable and ready to perform in the ministry. We urge the Senate to cooperate with President Tinubu to screen him soonest,” he summed up.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

