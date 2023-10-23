Niger Delta: NDDC begins project to generate 1,000 jobs per state

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) is set to commence empowerment project that will generate 1,000 jobs for states under its purview.

This is contained in a statement signed by the Director, Corporate Affairs, NDDC, Pius Ughakpoteni made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday in Abuja.

Ughakpoteni noted that the project was part of the Commission’s effort to bring about positive change throughout the Niger-Delta region.

He stated,”In the heart of the Niger Delta region, a place where lush mangroves and winding rivers cradle vibrant communities, a transformative journey is underway. The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has long been a symbol of hope for this historically marginalized area of Nigeria. On a bright and sunny Sunday, the 22nd of October 2023, a momentous event unfolded that would leave an indelible mark on history.

“Pre-selected and invited participants converged on this significant day, exchanging smiles and lively conversations filled the air. These participants were gathered for the upcoming Project H.O.P.E. Supervisors and Collation Officers training, which was scheduled to take place from Monday to Wednesday, with the aim of bringing about positive change throughout the region.

“Project H.O.P.E., an acronym for Holistic Opportunity Projects of Engagement, stands as a testament to the NDDC’s commitment to comprehensive community development. Its primary objective is to create an extensive database encompassing all Niger Delta youths, women, and entrepreneurs with genuine needs and aspirations that align with NDDC programs and interventions. This approach ensures that opportunities are extended directly to those in need, bypassing the influence of politicians who might nominate undeserving individuals.

“The initiative also strives to generate 1,000 jobs per state through strategic partnerships and skill development programs. Collaborations with various organizations and institutions in fields such as agriculture, ICT, renewable energy, fashion, and arts and crafts are in place to provide training and mentorship to the Niger Delta’s young talents.”

Ughakpoteni further stated,”Over the forthcoming days, participants would immerse themselves in intensive training sessions designed to impart knowledge about project management, community engagement, and effective data collection. They were not mere recipients of knowledge; they were becoming agents of change within their respective communities.

“These training sessions, spanning from Monday to Wednesday, are not merely skill transfers but incubators of dreams and birthplaces of possibilities. Each day would draw participants closer to becoming ambassadors of hope within their communities.

“As the week unfolds, a palpable sense of transformation would permeate the atmosphere. The Project H.O.P.E. Supervisors and Collation Officers would stand prepared to embark on their respective missions, equipped with knowledge, determination, and an unwavering commitment to improve the Niger Delta.”

According to Ughakpoteni, this leg of the Project H.O.P.E. journey officially commenced on Monday and would continue through Wednesday.

“It promised to be a remarkable journey, one that would redefine the Niger Delta from a region marked by challenges to a region fueled by hope, resilience, and a collective determination to thrive.

“As the sun set on Sunday, it cast a warm, hopeful glow over the hearts of all who had gathered to witness the registration and the dawn of a new era in the Niger Delta,” he stated.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

