Niger Delta group urges review of PAP database

By Nathan Nwakamma

A Niger Delta group, Movement for the Survival of Izon Ethnic Nationality (MOSIEND) has called for the review of the database of the Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP).

The National President, Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West, made the call while speaking to newsmen in Yenagoa on Tuesday.

He said that reviewing the PAP database would provide opportunity for the correction of errors in the record of beneficiaries.

Tonjo-West stated that errors in the PAP database had resulted in the delisting of some ex-agitators.

He further said that the development was already pitching the ex-agitators against the Interim Administrator, Maj.-Gen. Barry Ndiomu (Rtd).

”The development is also causing frustrations among the beneficiaries, the inconsistencies were not caused by them, something should be done,” he said.

He said the errors in the database predated the appointment of the current interim administrator.

According to him, reviewing the database will also tackle the issue of multiple payment of stipends to beneficiaries.

”So it is necessary to clean up the register to ensure that people are not captured more then once, this will help to stop the incessant protests by ex-agitators,” he said.

The MOSIEND president urged the Federal Government to improve on the funding of the programme to ensure greater efficiency.

”We think that it is time to review the budgetary location to the programme, the budget should reflect the current economic realities,” he said.

Tonjo-West described as inhuman, the recent manhandling of an ex-agitator, Pere Ebidowei by security personnel at the PAP office, Abuja.

”While we condemn that action by the security, we also urge ex-agitators to be diplomatic and law abiding in dealing with constituted authorities,” he said.(NAN)

